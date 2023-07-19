You`ll never lose weight if you still do these 4 things!

Losing weight is no easy, breezy walk in the park. It requires hard work, dedication, solid motivation, and establishing a game plan that works best for you. Whether you’re just starting out on your journey or you’re weeks in, there are certain habits you should absolutely avoid at all costs. In fact, you’ll never lose weight if you still do them as part of your routine.

We chatted with Victoria Brady, a personal trainer on Fyt, the biggest personal training service in the nation that makes expert-guided fitness, whether in-person or virtual, convenient for everyone. Brady shares five bad weight loss habits to ditch ASAP if you want to speed up your progress. Keep reading to learn all about these no-nos, and next up, don’t miss The 4 Worst Weight Loss Tips That Will Never Work.

You’re eating or snacking mindlessly.

According to Brady, mindless eating and grazing is a surefire way to hinder your weight loss progress. Why? You’re not keeping track of the calories you’re taking in, which can result in overeating. “No matter if it’s considered a ‘healthy’ food or not, too much of anything can become a bad thing,” Brady explains. “Instead, practice portion control so you can keep track of how many calories you’re consuming throughout the day and minimize overeating.”

You’re skipping meals

Skipping meals puts your body into “survival mode,” Brady explains, which means you cling to the calories you consume in order to preserve energy. “Furthermore, you are more likely to make poor food choices out of hunger, such as stopping at a fast food restaurant because it is the quickest option for getting a meal,” she adds.

You’re drinking your calories

Whether you’re sipping on fruit juice or your go-to glass of wine, keep in mind that drinks can be filled with extra calories. “Many people do not realize how many calories most drinks have, along with loads of sugar that’s in the drinks to make them taste better,” Brady tells us. “Consuming too much sugar can not only lead to weight gain but also drinking alcohol, in particular, can slow down your metabolism.”

You’re not getting sufficient rest

Don’t underestimate the power of a good night’s rest and recovery after your workouts. The more you cut back on your rest, the more likely you’ll pack on the extra pounds, according to research. “Your body is unable to recover, throwing off your hormonal balance and triggering your appetite because the body tends to crave carbs and calorie-heavy foods when sleep-deprived,” Brady says. “It is important also to note that rest days are critical and by exercising too much, you can hit a plateau in your weight loss and increase your risk of injury.”