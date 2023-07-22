‘Time to declare a public health emergency has not yet come’

Although the mosquito-borne disease dengue situation has worsened in the country, the time has not yet come to declare a public health emergency, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday.

“Dengue has spread in 60 districts including Dhaka. But such a situation has not yet happened that we are unable to give seats and medicines to the patients in the hospitals. The number of dengue patients is still under our control”.

The minister said these to reporters after visiting Mugda Medical College Hospital today.

He said, “Dengue infection has been increasing in the country for the past few days. Though the number of patients in Dhaka is stable, the number of patients outside Dhaka is increasing. Everyone should be aware of this. We can overcome this crisis soon, with everyone’s cooperation.”

The surrounding environment should be kept clean, Zahid Maleque added.