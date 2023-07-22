BNP can do nothing against AL govt: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said the opposition Bangladedsh Nationalist Party (BNP) had failed to wage a movement to oust the government and would fail to win the general election as well.

He said the party had not been able to do anything in the last 14 years against AL and would not be able to do anything in the future either.

Quader, also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, told this at a rally organised by the Upazila AL at Kabirhat Government College in Noakhali on Saturday.

He also said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not bothered by any visa policies or intimidation and she would never bow down to anyone.

He also urged the party leaders and activists to be united to foil conspiracies against the countrymen by the BNP and its associates.

Member of Parliament (MP) of Feni-2 constituency Nizam Uddin Hazari, Noakhali -1 MP HM Ibrahim also spoke in the rally.