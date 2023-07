114 Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims died in Saudi Arabia this year

This year, a total of 114 Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims have died in Saudi Arabia in various complications. Of them, 89 were men and 25 were female.

Lastly, on July 22, a pilgrim named Motiur Rahman, 59, died.

A Religious Ministry bulletin on hajj confirmed the data on Sunday.

Till July 22, 88, 418 hajj pilgrims retuned home from Saudi Arabia.

Of the deceased, 98 pilgrims died in Makkah, seven in Madina, one in Jeddah, nine in Mina, two in Arafa, and the rest in Muzdalifah.

The return flights that started on July 14, will continue till August 2.