Kidneys: These 9 vegetarian superfoods can help boost your kidney health

Adding these foods to your diet can help boost your kidney health and improve your overall wellbeing.

Kidney health is crucial because the kidneys play a vital role in maintaining the overall health of the body. They filter waste products and toxins from the blood, regulate fluid balance, produce hormones that help regulate blood pressure, and stimulate the production of red blood cells, according to doctor.ndtv.com.

The kidneys also help remove waste and excess fluids from the body, preventing the accumulation of toxins that can harm other organs. They regulate the balance of electrolytes in the body, such as sodium, potassium, and phosphorus. Imbalances in these electrolytes can lead to various health complications.

The kidneys also produce hormones that help regulate blood pressure. When kidney function is impaired, blood pressure can rise, leading to cardiovascular issues. They also produce a hormone called erythropoietin, which stimulates the production of red blood cells. Impaired kidney function can cause anaemia and reduced oxygen-carrying capacity.

Weight loss prevents further kidney damage

Shedding some excess weight through diet, exercise or surgery may help obese adults with kidney disease ward off further decline in kidney function.

A healthy diet, including vegetarian foods, can indeed contribute to kidney health. Vegetarian foods are generally rich in essential nutrients while being lower in saturated fat and cholesterol, promoting heart health and reducing the risk of chronic conditions that can impact kidney health. Read on as we list some vegetarian foods you can add to your diet for better kidney health.

9 Vegetarian superfoods you can add to your diet for better kidney health:

1. Spinach : Spinach is a rich source of iron, calcium, and vitamin B9. It supports overall kidney health and helps reduce the risk of kidney stones. You can add spinach to stews, dals, and even smoothies.

2. Almonds : Packed with healthy fats and antioxidants, almonds contain high levels of magnesium and help control blood pressure, a critical factor in maintaining kidney health. However, make sure to eat them in moderation as almonds are high in calories.

3. Quinoa : Quinoa is a complete protein source and is also rich in fibre and essential amino acids, making it an excellent choice for kidney health. Quinoa acts as a great substitute for rice and rotis.

4. Kale: Loaded with vitamins A and C, as well as iron and calcium, kale is a nutrient-dense superfood that supports overall kidney function. Kale can be added to salads and stews.

5. Blueberries: These small berries are packed with antioxidants and are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce kidney damage caused by oxidative stress.

6. Chia seeds: These tiny seeds are an excellent source of fibre, healthy omega-3 fatty acids, and plant-based protein. They can help promote healthy digestion and blood sugar control, which is crucial for proper kidney function. You can add seeds to salads or make chia seeds pudding.

7. Lentils: Rich in dietary fibre, protein, and iron, lentils are a great choice for kidney health as they can regulate blood sugar levels and promote healthy digestion. Dal is a great way to add lentils to your daily diet.

8. Sweet potatoes: High in fibres and vitamins A and C, sweet potatoes are beneficial for kidney health due to their low potassium content compared to regular potatoes.

9. Broccoli: Packed with antioxidants, nutrients, and fibre, broccoli supports kidney health by reducing inflammation and improving digestion.

It’s important to note that every person’s dietary needs may vary, especially if kidney function is already impaired. Consulting a healthcare professional, such as a registered dietitian, can provide personalised advice and guidance specific to individual circumstances.