Permission will be given if adequate law enforcers are available: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruk on Thursday said they would give permission to BNP and three AL associate bodies to hold their rallies if there are enough law enforcers for ensuring law and order situation.

He said a large number of forces will be on duty to ensure security for the ‘Tajia’ procession on Holy Ashura and two VVIP movements.

He said, “Permission will be given to the political parties for holding rallies upon the availability of adequate law enforcers, otherwise, we won’t give permission”.

He told this while speaking at a press briefing held at DMP Headquarters in the capital on Thursday.

Meanwhile, replying to a query about the mass arrests of BNP leaders and activists ahead of the scheduled rally, the DMP commissioner said police only arrest those who are accused in different cases.

Earlier, on Wednesday, BNP decided to defer its grand rally, scheduled for Thursday, to Friday.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at a press briefing on Wednesday night said the party wants to hold the grand rally in Dhaka’s Nayapaltan area as it is unwilling to hold the programme at Golapbagh ground as suggested by the police authorities.

Besides, Awami League’s associate organisations –Chhatra League, Jubo League and Swechchhasebak League –wanted to hold their Friday’s youth rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram, instead of Agargaon old trade fair ground.