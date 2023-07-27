Friendly foods could enhance lifespan, improve well-being: Research

Eating a diet that is good for the environment may increase lifespan by 25%, according to a study presented at NUTRITION 2023.

According to new research, eating more foods that are good for the environment may help you live a longer, healthier life. In a study with a follow-up of more than 30 years, researchers discovered that those who ate more sustainably were 25 per cent less likely to pass away than those who didn’t.

The research expands on earlier studies that identified foods that are beneficial to both human health and the environment, such as whole grains, fruit, non-starchy vegetables, nuts, and unsaturated oils, as well as foods that may be detrimental to both, such as eggs and red and processed meats.

According to the latest research, consuming more healthful meals may lower one’s risk of dying from conditions including cancer, heart disease, respiratory illnesses, and neurological disorders.

Linh Bui, MD, a PhD candidate in the Department of Nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, will present the findings at NUTRITION 2023, the flagship annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition held July 22–25 in Boston.

According to existing evidence, plant-based foods are associated with both a lower risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, colorectal cancer, diabetes, and stroke, and reduced impacts on the environment in terms of factors like water use, land use, nutrient pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions.