Fugitive life-term convict held in Sylhet after 21yrs

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a fugitive convict, who was sentenced to life term imprisonment in a murder case in Mymensingh, after 21 years of his crime.

The convict Md Fazlu, 45, son of Late Iman Ali of Madhyam Kalbizail Banshtala village of Phulpur Upazila of Mymensingh, was arrested from the Jalalabad police station area of Sylhet Metropolitan on Wednesday night.

He was, later, handed over to police.

On October 13, 2002, a rice mill worker Zahida Khatun was returning home after work. The convict took her to a Sultan’s house next to the mill.

Around 3am, the Fazlu stabbed his wife, the victim Zahida Khatun. She died on October 17 while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

The victim’s mother Jamila Khatun filed a case with Phulpur police station the next day. Later a court sentenced Fazlu to life term imprisonment.