AL, BNP get nods to hold rallies on 23 conditions

The front organizations of ruling Awami League– Chhatra League, Juba League and Swechchhasebak League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) got permission to hold their much hyped rallies in the city on Friday on 23 conditions.

AL associate bodies get permission to hold their rally in front of north gate of Baitual Mukarram Mosque while BNP in front of Nayapaltan central office.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruk on Thursday at a press conference at his office informed about this. He gave thanks to the two major political parties for not holding rallies on working day at the beginning of his speech.

The DMP commissioner said, “BNP has to limit its rally and use of loudspeakers within Kakrail, Nightingale Mor and Rajarbag Police Hospital while AL within Mahanagar Natyamancha and Muktangan.”