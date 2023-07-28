Pasta extravaganza at Prego restaurant: An Italian Culinary Journey at The Westin Dhaka

The Westin Dhaka is celebrating an exquisite Pasta Promotion at its renowned Italian restaurant, Prego. The promotion commenced on July 25 and will run until August 15, offering patrons an exceptional opportunity to indulge in a wide range of delectable pasta dishes and other authentic Italian delicacies.

Prego, known for its dedication to providing an exceptional Italian dining experience, has curated a special menu that showcases the finest pasta dishes from various regions of Italy. Guests are invited to embark on an unparalleled culinary journey filled with rich flavors, textures, and aromas.

Highlighting this exquisite promotion are the following signature pasta dishes: Linguine all’aragosta: A tantalizing combination of lobster, linguine pasta, cherry tomatoes, and prawns, offering an extraordinary burst of flavors that will transport diners to the picturesque coasts of Italy. Ravioli al salmone e caviale: Exquisite stuffed pasta featuring a delectable blend of salmon and cheese, accompanied by a delicate pink bisque and caviar, promising an unforgettable taste sensation. Lasagne al forno: Classic oven-baked pasta with layers of rich meat sauce and creamy béchamel, elegantly seasoned to perfection, ensuring a comforting and mouthwatering experience. Spaghetti aglio: Simple yet flavorful spaghetti dressed in garlic-infused olive oil, adorned with a sprinkle of chili flakes and fresh parsley – a beloved Italian favorite. Fusilli arrabiata: Spiraled fusilli pasta tossed in a zesty tomato-based sauce, infused with fiery chili and aromatic herbs, delivering a delightful kick to the taste buds.Linguine carbonara: Prego’s specialty carbonara prepared with succulent turkey, eggs, cheese, and pancetta, providing a delightful twist to the traditional recipe.Tagliolini pesto Genovese: Thin strands of tagliolini pasta generously coated in a vibrant Genovese pesto sauce, accentuated by the richness of pine nuts and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.

These are just a few of the mouthwatering dishes that await diners during the Pasta Promotion at Prego. The talented culinary team has crafted an extensive menu featuring an array of pasta creations that cater to all tastes and preferences, ensuring an unforgettable experience for every guest.

Don’t miss the chance to indulge in this extraordinary Pasta Promotion with a beautiful city view at Prego to experience with your loved one. For reservations and further information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/The.Westin.Dhaka/ or contact us at 8801730374873 to book your table and create your special memory with us at Prego.