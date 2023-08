New navy chief pays courtesy call on PM Sheikh Hasina

Newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral M Nazmul Hassan paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed different relevant issues, said PM’s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon.

He said the premier congratulated the new Chief of Naval Staff by presenting a bouquet and wished him success.

The Navy chief also greeted the prime minister by presenting a bouquet and sought her blessing.