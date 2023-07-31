US-Bangla Airlines gets IOSA certificate

US-Bangla Airlines has become the first private carrier of the country to get the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA).

US-based Argus Pros acted as the auditor for US-Bangla Airlines to receive the IOSA certificate, reads a media release.

The firm is one of the five audit firms worldwide designated by IATA.

To receive the IOSA certificate, the airline had to take into consideration the progress of all the indicators of a total of eight disciplines. The indicators include—flight operations, cabin safety, dispatch, maintenance, ground handling, cargo operations, security and organisation.

The airline had to also consider SMS (Safety Management System) and QMS (Quality Management System).

IATA awarded US-Bangla with the IOSA certification as the airline met all these indicators.

The IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) Programme is an internationally recognised and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline.

On receiving the IOSA certificate, the senior officials of US-Bangla Airlines, led by the Chief Executive Officer Captain Lutfor Rahman, made a courtesy meeting with the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (Caab) Air Vice Marshall Muhammad Mafidur Rahman on Sudnay.

The chairman thanked the US-Bangla Airlines Authority for getting IOSA certificate and wished them success in their future endeavors.