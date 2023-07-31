Tamim returns home after medical treatment in England

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal has returned to the country after consulting a spine specialist in the UK.

The 34-year-old landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport 5:40 pm on Monday.

BCB Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury, who accompanied Tamim, provided an update saying that the left-handed batter had gone through invasive pain management for his condition.

“Tamim consulted a spine specialist for his ongoing back pain and underwent invasive pain management procedure yesterday.

“He will be under observation for the next two days and will be reassessed to determine the outcome of the procedure.”

Tamim is currently on a one-and-a-half-month hiatus and headed to England on July 25 following a vacation in Dubai.