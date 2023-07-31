34 BUET students arrested during Tanguar Haor trip on suspicion of Jamaat-Shibir ties

Thirty-four current and former students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) have arrested on suspicion of having links with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and Bangladesh Chhatra Shibir during a trip to Tanguar Haor in Sunamganj.

Police arrested the students at about 4.00pm from a boat on Patlai river when they were going to Tekerghat tourist spot on Sunday.

According to locals, the students rented a boat from Tahirpur Bazar at about 7.00am to visit the haor. Police intercepted the boat by two speed boats in Patlai river in the afternoon when they were going to Tekerghat. They then detained the students and took to a police station.

Police lodged a case against the students with Thahirpur Police Station under Anti-Terrorism Act.

Police quizzed the students form Sunday evening to Monday afternoon after the arrest.

A court in the district sent 34 students to jail after they were produced before it on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Md. Ehsan Shah said the arrested BUET students were taking preparations for sabotage against the government.

“All of the arrested persons are students of BUET. Of the arrested, some are formed students. During initial interrogation it was assumed that all of the arrested students were motivated with politics of Chhatra Shibir,” he said.