Afif skips GT20 Canada due to visa complications

Despite securing the no objection certificate (NOC) from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Afif Hossain’s dream to play in the Global T20 Canada has gone unfulfilled due to visa issues.

The left-handed batter was unable to obtain his visa on time for travel to Canada, and as a result, he decided not to go as the event is nearing its conclusion.

His scheduled flight to Canada was on July 30.

With his plans to play in the Global T20 Canada thwarted, Afif has joined the ongoing fitness camp of the preliminary squad of the Bangladesh team.

Meanwhile, Liton Das is participating in the Global T20 Canada, and Shakib Al Hasan also took part in the tournament before joining the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in Sri Lanka.

Shoriful Islam and Towhid Hridoy are currently busy playing in this year’s LPL.

The preliminary team that started a fitness camp at Mirpur will undergo a Yo-Yo Test this week. Following the fitness assessment, the selection committee will finalise the team, reducing it to either 20 or 15 members.