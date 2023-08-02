Arrested 32 including 24 BUET students get bail

A Judicial Magistrate Court in Sunamganj on Wednesday granted bail to 32 students, including 24 current Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) students, out of 34, who have been arrested from Tanguar Haor in Sunamganj district.

As the rest two are juuveniles, their bail petition are pending at juuvenile court.

Judge Farhan Sadik of Judicial Magistrate Court-4 granted the bail to the 32 students.

Lawyer Taibur Rahman Babul said the accused are brilliant students of the country. They went the haor only to visit. All of them are the children of well-established families, considering these matters, the court accepted their bail petition.

The bail of two other students are pending at juuvenile court as they are juuveniles, he added.

The 34 students were arrested on July 30 from Tanguar Haor on charge of “secret conspiracy and hampering the public safety” against the government.

Being the plaintiff, police filed a case against them at Tahirpur Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Showing them arrested in the case, they were produced before the court on Monday afternoon. Later, the court sent 32 of them to jail and two to a juuvenile deliquency centre as they were juveniles.

Police claimed that all the arrested persons were leaders and workers of Islami Chhatra Shibir.