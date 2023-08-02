Monaco swoop for Salisu as Disasi nears Chelsea move

Ghana centre-back Mohammed Salisu has joined Monaco on a five-year deal from Southampton, the Ligue 1 club said Tuesday with France international Axel Disasi on the verge of signing for Chelsea.

The transfer fee for the 24-year-old Salisu is reported to be around 15 million euros ($16.5 million).

Salisu, who began his career at Spanish side Real Valladolid, was part of a Southampton team relegated from the Premier League last season, AFP reports.

He also played for his country at the World Cup in Qatar.

His arrival in the principality coincides with Disasi moving closer to completing a move to Chelsea, where he would be reunited with former Monaco team-mate Benoit Badiashile.

Chelsea are expected to confirm the signing of Disasi on Wednesday for a fee in the region of 45 million euros after the 25-year-old defender travelled to London for a medical.