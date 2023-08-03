Attaining smart economy our goal

Newly elected FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam voiced his commitment to cultivate a smart business community that aligns with the country’s economic progression.

“We are aware of the imported inflationary pressure stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war. Yet, Bangladesh has braved these challenges. Our goal is to attain smart economy. For this, we require a smart business community,” Alam told the Daily Sun.

Alam believes that the FBCCI holds considerable influence in improving the ease and cost of doing business, thereby boosting Bangladesh’s economy. He shared his strategy to develop a smart secretariat within the FBCCI to enhance communication within the business community.

Backed by Prime Minister’s private industry adviser Salman F Rahman, Mahbubul Alam from Byabshayi Oikya Parishad received considerable support, as did a panel of young trade leaders, including former FBCCI president Sheikh Fazle Fahim, from the Sammilito Byabshayi Parishad.

Following a long absence of representation from Chattogram, Mahbubul Alam has been elected as the president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), without contestation.

The second phase of the FBCCI elections, held on Wednesday, selected the president, senior vice president, and six vice presidents from chambers and associations.

All eight top positions saw single nominations, leading to 80 directors being unable to vote.

The new office bearers include senior vice president Amin Helaly, and vice presidents Khairul Huda Chopol, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, Shomi Kaiser, Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury, and Md Monir Hossain.

Mahbubul Alam, current president of theChattogram Chamber of Commerce Industry (CCCI) and chairman of M Alam Group, comes from Gohira village in Raojan upazila, Chattogram. He graduated from Chattogram University and was active in student politics.

FBCCI hosted general body elections for 23 posts on Monday. The Sammilito Byabshayi Parishad secured 15 out of 23 directorial posts in the sector-wise associations, while the Byabshayi Oikya Parishad bagged eight posts. A total of 1,746 business leaders participated in the voting, with a turnout of 89.35 percent at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.

From a total of 80 director positions, 23 directors were elected unopposed. Meanwhile, the government nominated 34 directors from different chambers associations equally. The election board members included A Matin Chowdhury, Md Shamsul Alam, and Manjurul Hoque.

This executive board election marked four years since general body members regained their voting rights.

Prime Minister’s private sector industry and investment advisor Salman F Rahman and FBCCI president Jashim Uddin collaborated to guarantee the biennial election of the country’s apex trade body.