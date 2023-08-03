Woman’s throat-slit body recovered in Sylhet

The throat-slit body of a woman was recovered from Baluchar village in Companyganj upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Salekha Begum, 52, wife of Abdur Rauf. They have four daughters and two sons.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Companyganj Police Station Hillol Roy said neighbours found the door of her house open in the morning and her body lying in a room.

On information, police went to the spot and recovered the body, he said adding that police is investigating the incident.

The body was to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.