Former MP Panna Kaiser passes away

Professor Panna Kaiser, a former member of parliament, breathed her last at the United Hospital in the capital on Friday morning.

She was 73.

KM Shakhawat Moon, deputy press secretary to the Prime Minister, confirmed the news. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday expressed her deep shock and sorrow at the death of Panna Kaiser.

Panna Kaiser was the wife of martyred intellectual Shahidullah Kaiser and the mother of popular television actress and producer Shomi Kaiser and banker Amitav Kaiser.

She has contributed in a child organisation named Khelaghar. She became a member of parliament in women’s reserved seats during 1996–2001.

She received Bangla Academy Literary Award 2021 in the research on liberation war category.

Panna was born on May 25, 1950 and her family name was Saifunnahar Chowdhury.

In 1969, she earned a master’s degree in Bengali literature from the University of Dhaka.