JPC pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

The managing committee of Jatiya Press Club (JPC) on Friday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

Members of JPC managing committee led by its President Farida Yeasmin and General Secretary Shyamol Dutta placed a floral wreath at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of Bangladesh’s independence.

JPC former president and Jugantor editor Saiful Alam, JPC Vice-president Rezwanul Haque Raza, Joint General Secretaries Ayub Bhuiyan and Ashraf Ali, executive committee member Shahnaz Siddiqui Soma, and other senior journalists were present.

A special doa was offered seeking eternal peace of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the August 15, 1975 carnage as well as martyrs of the War of Liberation.

JPC President Farida Yeasmin and Secretary Shyamol Dutta signed the visitors’ book there.