‘Bangladesh peacekeeping missions to UN will come to an end’

Bangladesh peacekeeping missions for the United Nations will come an end if repression on the opposition doesn’t stop and a fair election is not held in the country, said Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president ASM Abdur Rab.

He made the remark while speaking at a protest rally organised in front of Jatiya Press Club demanding the release of arrested leaders including Ganatantra Mancha leader Abu Yusuf Selim.

ASM Rab observed that the UN peacekeeping missions would come to an end due to the deep political crisis now prevailing in Bangladesh. “Peacekeepers would not be given passports. If the sons of poor join peacekeeping missions, they can build buildings in their houses using the extra income. All these will will stop. Bangladesh is now being compared with Myanmar and Cambodia. Children of police and government officials would not be able to study abroad any more. Everything will stop. Awami League is seeking votes at the government’s expenses. Resign first and then seek votes. We will not take part in any election under this government.”

Speaking at the rally, Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna said there is a proverb that ‘an ant grows its wings on a dying bed.’ Awami League has grown wings like ants. They grow wings to die. Because of it, the party has resorted to suppression and repression on the opposition coming at the end of the government.

He said Awami League had scared witnessing the opposition rally of July 28. They got panic stricken. So, they employed all the thugs and hoodlums against the opposition. The United Nations have warned the Bangladesh Police saying that “you can’t launch attack on opposition leaders and workers in such a manner.”

Manna said the US has also clearly stated that they want a free, fair and participatory election. India has issued a statement saying that they want a free and fair election.

The protest rally was also addressed by Rastra Sangskar Andolon’s chief coordinator Hasnat Qaiyyum, Ganasanghati Andolon’s chief coordinator Jonayed Saki, among others.