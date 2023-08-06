Global Business Conference in Dubai from Dec 22 to 24

Global Business Conference-2023 will be held in Dubai from December 22 to 24.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Think Bangladesh: Discover Higher Industry and Economic Development”.

Business America, a US based magazine, is going to organize the conference this year in UAE, said a press release.

This business conference brings an important opportunity for the enterprising industrialists of Bangladesh, which is also important for the growth of the country’s economy.

Expatriate businessmen of Bangladeshi origin, popularly known as NRBs, and entrepreneurs from other countries around the world are also participating in the event.

Numerous businessmen including prominent industrial establishments of Bangladesh are participating in it with their products and projects.

The world’s entrepreneurial community will learn about Bangladesh’s products and investment environment on the occasion of this summit, and many bilateral agreements are expected to be signed.

Bangladesh will also be able to realize and evaluate its economic strength and potential at the Dubai Business Conference.

Expatriate Bangladeshi entrepreneurs and businessmen, who have immense love and hope for their homeland, have expressed interest in this event.

A good number of countries, including Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Business leaders from Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain are expected to participate in the conference.

Other countries include Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States of America (USA) will also take part in the conference.

All Bangladeshi businessmen and entrepreneurs who will participate in the ‘Global Business Conference Dubai-2023’ will do so out of loyalty and sincerity to their country.

In this event, Business America will provide – 3 days/3 nights hotel accommodation : single room/double room, company exposure in Dubai and global market, participation in business conference, business match making session (B2B), presentation of souvenirs with photo and company details, dinner, sightseeing tours, network building with global NRBs and foreign business personalities and cultural events.

Many domestic and foreign entrepreneurs and businessmen have already shown interest in this conference.

In Business America magazine, various ventures and business moves of Bangladeshi entrepreneurs and businessmen are presented.

We strongly believe that ‘Dubai Business Conference-2023’ will make a significant contribution to the development of the country’s economy.

Through this conference, the image of Bangladesh will be brighter abroad.