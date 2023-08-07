ICC World Cup trophy visits Padma Bridge

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy was on display at the Padma Bridge on Monday. The trophy arrived in Dhaka last night as part of the official Trophy Tour.

On its first day of the tour, the official photoshoot of the ICC World Cup Trophy took place at service area 1, of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Mawa End.

The trophy will be on display at the Sher e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur from 9am to 12pm tomorrow for the members of the men’s and women’s national team, current and former cricketers, cricket officials and organisers and members of the media.

The third and final day of the trophy tour will allow the general people to witness the trophy from up close as the public display of the trophy is scheduled on August 9 from 11am to 8pm at Bashundhra City Shopping Mall in Dhaka.

The ICC World Cup trophy tour was launched on June 27, 2023 in India to mark the 100 days to go milestone ahead of the event. Over the course of 100 days that follow, the trophy will take in 18 ICC member countries spanning over five regions-Africa, Americas, Asia, East Asia Pacific and Europe.

The trophy will then arrive back in India for the final 30 days of the tour where it will continue to be showcased around the country to promote the upcoming event.