4 women, nat’l women’s football team receive Bangamata Padak

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday handed over Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Padak-2023 to four distinguished women and the national women’s football team for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields.

The four women who were conferred with the award are Advocate Sahara Khatun (posthumous) in politics, Anima Mukti Gomes in education, Nasima Jaman Bobi in culture and sports, and Dr Senjuti Saha in research, reports UNB.

The award giving ceremony was held in Dhaka’s Osmani Memorial Auditorium and was organised by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs on the occasion of 93rd birth anniversary of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira presided over the function, while Secretary of the ministry Nazma Mobarek delivered the welcome speech.

Dr Tania Huq, Professor at the Women and Gender Studies Department of University of Dhaka, presented the keynote speech, focusing on the glorious life of Bangamata.

At the outset of the event, an audio-visual documentary was also screened highlighting the life and works of Bangamata, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Begum Chemon Ara Tayab, Chairman of Jatiyo Mahila Sangstha, spoke on the occasion, while Sabina Khatun, Captain of Bangladesh Women’s Football Team, on behalf of her team shared their feelings.

The prestigious award was introduced in 2021 to commemorate the contribution of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib. Maximum five women and teams are given the award every year in recognition of their contribution in eight fields.