BNP terms replacing DSA with Cyber Security Act cheating

BNP on Tuesday demanded complete repeal of the Digital Security Act (DSA) instead of its transformation.

Speaking at a press conference, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also said the government’s move to replace the DSA with the Cyber Security Act is tantamount to cheating people.

He also termed the Digital Security Act (DSA) the worst black law for democracy and people’s freedom.

The BNP leader said revoking the DSA is one of their demands for which they are carrying out the anti-government movement.

“Our main point is that we want the complete repeal of the act since it’s a law against democracy, people’s rights, and freedom of the press. So, there’s no justification to keep this law (in any form),” Fakhrul said.

He said the government has taken the move to transform the Digital Security Act into Cyber Security Act in a bid to deceive people.

As the government is under tremendous pressure from the international community, the BNP leader said the government is also trying to pacify them with this move.

Fakhrul said they will come up with their party’s formal reaction to the government’s move later after gathering detailed information about the government’s move to transform the act.

Earlier on Monday, the Cabinet agreed in principle to replace the controversial Digital Security Act with the Cyber Security Act, amending some sections of the DSA.