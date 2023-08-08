Missing fisherman’s body recovered who struck in Sunamganj lightning

The body of fisherman was recovered on Tuesday two days after he went missing after being struck in a lightning strike at Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj district.

The deceased was Motalib Hossain, 24, son of Nasir Mia, a resident of Paikapan village under Dargapasha union of the upazila.

Local people spotted the body in the Mahasingh river near Lalpur-Mougao area at 9 am and informed police. Motalib’s father Nasir Mia identified his son’s body.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the spot.

Earlier, on Sunday morning, Motalib Hossain fell into the water of the river during lightning while fishing with his father in a place called Bhai-Boner Dara at Harinagar village.

On the day of the incident, local people searched for Motalib Hossain with nets but did not find him and informed Sunamganj diving team.

Later, the divers came and searched till evening but could not rescue Motalib and suspended the rescue operation.