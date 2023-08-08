AL delegation holds meeting with Rajya Sabha leader Piyush Goyal

Visiting Bangladesh Awami League delegation on Tuesday held a meeting with Leader of Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of the Indian Parliament, Piyush Goyal at the latter’s parliament office in New Delhi, BSS reports.

During the meeting, they discussed different socio, political and developmental issues alongside with trade and business between the two countries, according to meeting sources.

In the meeting, Goyal has attached utmost importance on political stability in Bangladesh for the sake of continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country and hoped that Bangladesh will make further progress through political stability.

The Indian commerce minister and the influential leader of Rajya Sabha from the ruling BJP appreciated Bangladesh’s enormous progress on socio-economic sectors during the tenure of present government in Bangladesh.

Referring to Indian ban on export of food grains, Goyal informed the delegation that India will actively consider the issue so that Bangladesh is not affected by the India’s ban on export of food grains.

He requested the delegation members to suggest names of more products so that India can import from Bangladesh to help reduce bilateral trade gap. In this connection, the Bangladesh side also discussed about the ban of export of perishable items.

The Indian Union minister told the delegation that as a close neighbour and friend of Bangladesh, India always considers all issues of Bangladesh when it comes in Indian’s cognizance.

AL Presidium member and Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, MP, led the delegation in the meeting attended by AL Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hassan Mahmud, MP.

Others members of the delegation AL Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Aroma Dutta ,MP, and Prof. Marina Jahan ,MP, were present.

The five member Bangladesh Awami League delegation has been visiting in New Delhi with the invitation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of its “Know BJP” programme.

Emerging from the meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud told BSS that apart from issues relating to trade and business, Bangladesh’s political issue was come up in the discussion held in a “cordial atmosphere”.

Earlier, the Bangladesh delegation visited the National War Memorial at India Gate Circle here. The memorial was built to honour and remember soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who fought in armed conflicts of independent India.