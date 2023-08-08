World Cup trophy displayed at Mirpur for cricketers

The Bangladesh cricketers enjoyed some moments with the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy when it was put on display at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

As part of the global tour leading up to the upcoming ICC World Cup, set to be held in India later this year, the coveted trophy is travelling the world. At present, the prestigious trophy is in Bangladesh.

On Tuesday morning, the cherished trophy graced the home of cricket — Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Mushfiqur had the honour of carrying the trophy and placing it on a makeshift display table.

Members of the national team, currently in Dhaka, gathered at Sher-e-Bangla stadium to see the trophy and capture moments with it in photographs.

As he posed alongside the trophy, Mushfiqur reflected, “I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented Bangladesh in four World Cups. We hold the belief of performing well, aspiring to surpass our previous World Cup achievements.”

Mushfiqur also emphasised that the Tigers, Bangladesh’s national cricket team, need to excel to achieve better results.

“A strong start is paramount. Over the last four to five years, we’ve exhibited exceptional cricket in ODIs. The impending World Cup offers a splendid opportunity for emerging players to showcase their skills. Our squad comprises a blend of youthful talents and seasoned players. I’m optimistic that they’ll collaborate effectively,” Mushfiqur elaborated.

Taskin Ahmed, the right-handed fast bowler, showed more excitement during the photo session with the World Cup trophy.

“For the past few years, our pace unit has invested relentless effort,” Taskin said. “It’s truly heartening to hear that our pace unit is performing well collectively. I’m confident that in the coming years, we can outshine our current achievements.”

Present at the event was Sri Lankan cricket legend and Bangladesh’s spin coach, Rangana Herath. He underlined the pivotal role that spinners are expected to play in this year’s World Cup in India.

“I have faith that spinners like Shakib (Al Hasan) and Mehidy (Hasan Miraz) will play pivotal roles for Bangladesh in the World Cup,” he affirmed. “Currently, we’re conducting a preparatory camp. I firmly believe our spin arsenal is well-equipped to tackle any challenge that comes our way.”

The photo session with the World Cup trophy was graced not only by members of the men’s national team but also by cricketers from the Bangladesh women’s team.

Nigar Sultana Joty, captain of the women’s team, expressed her optimism, noting that the men’s team has performed admirably in ODIs, heightening expectations for this year’s World Cup.

Former captains Akram Khan, Naimur Rahman, and Khaled Mahmud also joined in, posing for photographs with the coveted World Cup trophy.

The World Cup trophy will be exhibited tomorrow at the Bashundhara City Shopping Mall in Dhaka, open to the public. The program will commence at 11 in the morning and extend until 8 in the evening, affording the public a firsthand experience with the coveted trophy.