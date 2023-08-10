Bangladeshi UN official abducted by Al-Qaeda in Yemen meets PM after return

Bangladeshi UN official Lt Col (Retd) AKM Sufiul Anam, who had been abducted by Yemen’s branch of terrorist group Al-Qaeda, met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday and expressed his gratitude to her.

Sufiul Anam along with his family members met the Prime Minister at her official residence Ganabhaban, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office, reports UNB.

Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lt. Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman, Director General of National Security Intelligence (NSI) Major General TM Jobayer and Military Secretary to the Prime Minister Major General Kabir Ahammad were present.

After 18 months of captivity by Al-Qaeda, Sufiul Anam was rescued by the NSI on the orders of the Prime Minister.

Sufiul Anam returned to the country on Wednesday afternoon (August 9, 2023).