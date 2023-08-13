Eggs to import, if necessary: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said that if the price does not come down, the decision to import eggs will be taken.

“We will allow the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock to import eggs, if they ask for permission.”

The minister came up with the information while inaugurating the sale of TCB products to 1 crore family card holders in Mohammadpur Town Hall market in the city on Sunday morning.

Responding to a question whether import will be allowed to control the egg market, the commerce minister said that the price of eggs should be fixed by the Ministry of Livestock.