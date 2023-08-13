Gang leaking medical questions for last 16 yrs: CID

Members of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have arrested 12 persons, including seven doctors, for their involvement in medical admission question papers leakage.

They have been arrested from different parts of the country since July 30.

The gang is involved in the medical college admission questions leak from 2001 to 2017. in this period, the gang members leaked the question 10 times.

Nine mobile phone sets, four laptops, cash taka 2,11,000, 15 checque books, debit and cridit cards, admission admit cards were recovered from their possessions, said CID chief additional IGP Mohammad Ali Miah at a press briefing around 12:30pm.

He said these gangs are active to leak question during public examinations. They are misleading the examinees and parents too by spreading rumours. Police force are working to eradicate these gangs.

CID’s cyber police received a secret information of a large syndicate involved in leaking medical admission question papers. Around 80 active members of the recent gang, accused in a case filed at Mirpur Model Police Station in 2020, collected hundread crore of amount in the last 16 years from the students after admitting them in medical colleges illegally, CID chief Mohammad Ali said.

The CID team arrested the 12 during their drives started from July 30 in Dhaka, Tangail, Kishoreganj, Barishal districts. Seven of them are doctors.

A secret diary was recovered from Jashim Uddin, mastermind of question paper leak gang. In the diary there found the names of other members of his gang.