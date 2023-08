Convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi passed away at a hospital in the capital Monday night.

He breathed his last around 8:40pm at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

Sayeedi was taken to Shahabuddin Medical College in Dhaka from Kashimpur jail on Sunday after he complained of chest pain.

Later, the hospital authorities referred him to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for better treatment.