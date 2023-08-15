One killed, 15 injured in police, Jamaat-Shibir men clash in Cox’s Bazar

A man was killed and 15 others were injured in a clash between police and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and Chhatra Shibir over holding a namaz-e-janaza of Delawar Hossain Sayedee in Chakaria upazila of Cox’s Bazar district on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place at around 4pm on the Baitus Sharf road in Chakaria municipality.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Forkan, 56, a resident of Abdul Baripara are under Ward No-1 in the municipality.

According to locals, a clash broke out between police and Jamaat-Shibir men when police obstructed them from holding a gayabana janaza (last rites without the body) at Chakaria Bazar around 4:00pm, leaving 16 people, including six policemen, critically injured.

The injured were taken to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex where the physicians declared one of the injured, Mohammed Forkan as dead.

Chakaria Upazila Health Complex in charge Syed Iftekharul Islam said Forkan was dead on arrival around 4:30pm.

Besides, seven people were being treated in his hospital for gunshot wounds, he added.

“The deceased, Forkan had injury marks in his head and how he got the injury marks would be ascertained after an autopsy,” said the hospital’s Family Planning Officer Muhammadul Haque.

Chakaria Police Station Officer-in-Charge Javed Mahmud said six policemen, including himself, were injured while trying to control the situation.