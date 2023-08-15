President Shahabuddin hosts milad at Bangabhaban on National Mourning Day

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today hosted a milad and doa mahfil at Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban after Asr prayers, marking the National Mourning Day and the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Head of State said his Asr prayers at the Durbar Hall before joining the milad and doa mahfil.

Earlier, a brief discussion on the occasion was held before Asr prayers.

President’s Military Secretary Major General Salahuddin Islam, Secretary Sampad Barua, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan, among others, took part in the discussion.

Bangabhaban Jame Masjid Pesh Imam Maulana Muhammad Saiful Kabir conducted the doa mahfil.

A special munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other family members, who faced martyrdom on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975.

Doa was also offered seeking peace and prosperity of Bangladesh as well as the world and the Muslim Ummah.

Family members of the President, secretaries concerned, civil and military officials and employees of the presidential palace also attended the milad and doa mahfil.