Wanindu Hasaranga announces Test retirement to focus on white-ball career

Sri Lanka’s leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has announced his Test retirement at the age of 26. The leg-spinner has just played four Tests for the country, having made his Test debut in South Africa back in 2020, and has picked up just four Test wickets, averaging just over 100.

By retiring from the longest format, the all-rounder aims to prolong his limited-overs career, with the leg-spinner expected to play a big role for Sri Lanka in the upcoming 50-over World Cup. Unlike Tests, Hasaranga has played 48 ODIs and 58 T20Is, where he has picked up 67 and 91 wickets respectively, playing a vital cog.

“We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball program going forward,” Ashley De Silva, the CEO of SLC, said in a statement.

At the First-Class level, the 26-year-old has scored 2657 runs, averaging 39.65 with the bat while picking up 102 wickets @27.66 with the ball. His last Test came against Bangladesh in 2021, and since then, the leg-spinner hasn’t been considered for any selection in the game’s longest format.