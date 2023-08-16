TCB to buy 80 lakh litres of soybean oil

The state-run agency Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will purchase 80 lakh litres of soybean oil at Tk 127.96 crore from the local market through open tender system in 2023-24 fiscal year.

The approvals came from the 26th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) held on Wednesday virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair, according to the meeting sources.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Aminul Hasan said the cabinet approved the state-run agency to procure some 80 lakh liters of soybean oil through local open tendering method from Super Oil Refinery Ltd with around Tk 127.96 crore for the current fiscal year with per liter soybean oil costing Tk 159.95.