England beat Australia 3-1 to reach Women’s World Cup final

England reached the Women’s World Cup final for the first time with a 3-1 win over Australia on Wednesday, breaking the hearts of the host nation and setting up an all-European title decider against Spain.

Ella Toone drove England’s opener into the corner of the net in the 36th minute to silence the crowd of 75,784, but Australia captain Sam Kerr brought the Matildas back into it with a stunning run and strike from 25 metres out in the 64th minute, reports Reuters.

The Matildas’ defence failed to deal with a long ball over the top seven minutes later, however, and Lauren Hemp nipped in to drill it into the net.

Kerr came close to scoring an equaliser but came up short, and Alessia Russo powered home England’s third goal four minutes from time to advance the European champions, who lost in the semifinals in each of the previous two World Cups.

England will stay behind in Sydney to face Spain in Sunday’s final at Stadium Australia.

RESULT

Australia 1 (Kerr 63) 3 England (Toone 36, Hemp 71, Russo 86)