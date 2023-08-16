‘China won’t interfere in Bangladesh elections’

China will not interfere in Bangladesh’s election issue, said its Ambassador Yao Wen on Wednesday.

“It is Bangladesh’s internal issue and China will not interfere internal issues of any country.”

The Ambassador made this comment to media after a meeting with planing minister at the ministry in the capital’s She-e-Bangla Nagar.

Besides, he also informed about China’s interest in investing in the infrastructure development of the western part of Bangladesh after the Padma Bridge.

At the same time, Chinese investors are interested in working with Bangladesh jointly in the production of electric vehicles, he added.