Recommended diet for better immunity during monsoon

The monsoon season brings in a cluster of changes in the atmosphere that stays static for a period of two or more months hence a series of adaptations in the food, lifestyle and body care are recommended to be taken, so that the individual benefits during the rainy season.

According to Naturopathy expert Dr Cijith Sreedhar of Prakriti Shakti (CGH Wellness), Broccoli: Broccoli is a rich source of vitamin C, E, and K and also contains plenty of fibres plus mineral elements such as Calcium, Potassium and Magnesium. These help to improve digestion and maintain immunity.

Oranges: The orange is a citrus fruit which contains plenty of ascorbic acid or Vitamin C. It will increase your immunity by production of WBC cells. This citrus fruit also contains other nutrients, such as calcium, phosphorus, potassium and magnesium, which enhance one’s overall health.

Pomegranates: Eating or drinking pomegranates juice boosts your immunity and helps the body to fight chronic diseases, control high blood pressure, enhances digestion besides being beneficial for the skin. It contains Vitamin B12, C, A and E which have the anti-viral, antioxidant nutrients.

Beetroot: Beetroots help lower blood pressure levels, prevent anaemia, reduce inflammations in the body while helping it to fight against several infections. Recommended to add beetroot to your diet during this monsoon to strengthen your immune system.

To prevent excess food intake and craving, Dr Cijith Sreedhar recommended:

Include fat rich fruits like avocados and nuts and seeds in your breakfast.

Reduce intake of refined carbs.

Whenever you feel hungry or cravings – use healthy snacks made of dehydrated vegetables, millet-based snacks and nuts.

Use healthy oils such as coconut, olive etc for salad dressings as helps to give higher satiety feeling.