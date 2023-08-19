Bangabandhu’s ideals continue to guide special ties between India and Bangladesh: Pranay Verma

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has highlighted Bangabandhu’s contributions in the nation-building and liberation of Bangladesh.

He noted that Bangabandhu’s life and ideals continue to guide the special relations between India and Bangladesh as the two countries work together towards a brighter and more prosperous future for their peoples.

The High Commissioner also acknowledged the role being played by the Bangladesh-India Friendship Society (BIFS) in promoting people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

High Commissioner Pranay Verma was invited by the Bangladesh India Friendship Society as a special guest in a discussion meeting on the occasion of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Saturday.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque was the chief guest at the event.