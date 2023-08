Agargaon-Motijheel route of metro rail services will be opened on October 20.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate it, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday.

He said, “Metro rail’s Agargaon-Motijheel route to be opened on October 20. After the inauguration, a rally will be held at Suhrawardy Udyan at 3pm.”