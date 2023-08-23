Biman launching Dhaka-Narita (Tokyo) direct flights from Sept 1

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is launching its Dhaka-Narita (Tokyo) direct flight from September 1, 2023, Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO of the national flag carrier, told UNB.

The Biman CEO said that the inaugural flight will take off from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on September 1 at 11:45 pm local time and reach Narita International Airport in Japan on September 2 at 9:15 am local time. The flight, BG-377, from Narita International Airport to Dhaka will take off on September 2.

Azim said Biman flights from Dhaka to Narita will depart every Friday, Monday and Wednesday at 11:45 pm and from Narita to Dhaka, every Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday at 11 am.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines started selling tickets for the Dhaka-Narita (Tokyo) direct flights from July 25. The minimum one-way fare on the route is Tk 70,828 and return ticket price is Tk 1,11,656 per passenger.

Biman offered a discount on the occasion of the inauguration of direct flights on the Dhaka-Narita route. The special discount was on till August 15. At the time, the minimum one-way fare on Dhaka-Narita route was Tk 49,100 and return tickets were Tk 84,496 per passenger. Most of the opening flight tickets have already been sold.

According to Biman, the number of Bangladeshis living in Japan is not significant. Japanese nationals engaged in various development projects in Bangladesh are primarily expected to be passengers on the route.

The Biman CEO said, “Very soon we are going to start a 24-hour call centre following the international system. Passengers will be able to get all the updated information on flights round the clock.”

As part of the ‘Smart Bangladesh’ goal, automated baggage system will be introduced soon, the Biman Bangladesh Airlines CEO said. “Not even 1 kg of extra baggage will be allowed. The automated baggage system will be functional from September 1.”