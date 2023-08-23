Fakhrul, wife to go Singapore for treatment

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and his wife will go to Singapore on Thursday (August 24) for treatment.

Fakhrul told the media that he has some new physical complications. For this, he has to go to Singapore in an emergency basis as per the doctors’ advice.

Mirza Fakhrul will receive follow-up treatment at National University Hospital in Singpore and wife Rahat Ara Begum will receive at Raffles Hospital.

The senior BNP leader sought doa to the countrymen and the party men for them.