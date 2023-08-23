Draft of policy for foreign polls observers to be finalised in Sept: EC

The drafting of revised guidelines for foreign election observers will be finalised in the first week of September ahead of the upcoming national elections.

Ashok Kumar Devnath, the additional secretary of the EC, said this to media on Wednesday after an inter-ministerial meeting regarding the issue.

Earlier, the EC officials held a meeting with the representatives of the ministry of foreign affairs, home affairs and information and the National Board of Revenue at the election building.

Ashok Kumar Debnath said, “They have reviewed the existing policy. In some cases, there needs to upadate. But no final decision has been taken yet.”

“We will sit again next week, he added.