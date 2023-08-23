New Committee of Jagannathpur Upazila Unnoyon Songsta , UK in London : President Chandan and Secretary Syed Ashfaq elected

Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

Jagannathpur Upazila Unnoyon Songsta, UK biennial meeting and new committee have been formed in London in the presence of dignitaries.

On Tuesday (22 August 2023) evening, a biennial meeting was held in a restaurant in East London under the chairmanship of the president of the organization Mujibur Rahman Mujib and the general secretary – Shafiul Alam Babu.

The meeting was first welcomed by Jagannathpur Upazila Unnoyon Songsta, UK President – Mujibur Rahman Mujib.

General Secretary – Shafiul Alam Babu presented the biennial report of Jagannathpur Upazila Unnoyon Songsta, UK.

Later, Syed Jamil, the treasurer of the organization, greeted everyone present and presented the treasurer’s report.

Speaker of London Borough of Tower Hamlets Council Zayed Bakth Chowdhury was present as the chief guest at the event.

Former Mayor of Croydon Council Humayun Kabir spoke.

Election Commissioner Barrister Abul Kalam Chowdhury,

Election Commissioner Barrister Saif Uddin Khaled, Prominent Community Activist Politician Syed Nurul Islam Dulu, Councilor Rebecca Sultana, Deputy Mayor Tafjjul Hossain, Councilor Suruk Ahmad, Syed Sadek, Khokon,

UK Bangla Reporters Unity Secretary Professor Muhammad Shajidur Rahman, former Lecturers Abdul Haque Ali, Shamim Ahmad, Mohammad Ilyach Miah Spoke.

Among others, joint general secretary of the organization Shuhel Ahmad, Abul Khair, Tafjjul Hossain, Hafizur Rahman Laku, Syed Hossain Ahmad, Sheikh Rezwanur Rahman, Syed Mamun, Chmir Uddin, Dilawar Hossain, Alim Uddin, Nazmul Hossain and others spoke.

Election Commissioner Barrister Abul Kalam Chowdhury announced the new committee of Jagannathpur Upazila Unnoyon Songsta, UK in the second phase of the program.

For the year 2023-25, a 31-member executive committee of the organization was announced.

The new president is former student of Dhaka University, Chandan Miah and the general secretary is former professor Syed Ashfaq Ahmad and treasurer Abdul Mumin.