Eight gamblers held in Sunamganj

Police in a drive arrested eight gamblers from Dharmapasha upazila of Sunamganj district on Tuesday night.

The arrested are Md Nasir Uddin, 22, Rony Majumder, 28, Sadiqul Islam, 24, Rupon Sarkar, 33, Wasim Ahmed, 22, Md Sadikul Islam, 26, Md Anowar Miah, 28, Swapan Talukder, 22– all residents of Paiukurati village.

Dharmapasha Police Station sub-inspector Md Moniruzzaman said acting on a tip-off, a team of police, led by Mohammad Mizanur Rahman,officer-in-charge of the police station, conducted a raid in Paikurati Union Parishad premises and arrested them red-handed while gambling.

At that time, police also seized gambling equipment and cash Tk 1,480 from their possessions, he said.

Later, they were handed over to Dharmapasha Senior Judicial Magistrate Court after filling a case with the police station, the SI added.