JaPa chairman GM Quader returns home after 3-day visit to India

Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman and deputy leader of the opposition in parliament GM Quader returned to the country on Wednesday (August 23) evening from India.

The flight carrying GM Quader landed at 6:15pm at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Leaders and workers of the party welcomed him at the airport.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, GM Quader left Dhaka for New Delhi on a three-day visit at the invitation of the India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with his wife Sherifa Quader, member of parliament from the reserved women’s seat, and the party’s international affairs advisor Mashrur Mowla.

During the visit, GM Quader held meetings at various levels of the Indian government and the ruling party.