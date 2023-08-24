Ivy Rahman’s 19th death anniv today

The nineteenth death anniversary of Begum Ivy Rahman, former Women Affairs Secretary of the ruling Awami League and wife of late President Md Zillur Rahman, is being observed on Thursday.

Ivy Rahaman, also the former president of Bangladesh Mahila Samity, received grievous injuries during a grisly grenade attack on an Awami League rally at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city on August 21 in 2004 during the BNP-Jammat alliance government and succumbed to her injuries on August 24.

To mark the day, different political and socio-cultural organisations, including Bangladesh Awami League and its associate bodies have chalked out elaborate programs.

Central leaders of Awami League and advisory council and its associate bodies paid tributes to Ivy Rahman by placing wreaths at her grave at 9am.

The other programme includes arranging milad mahfil, special prayers and holding discussions.