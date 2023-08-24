Sheikh Hasina-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting held

The bilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The meeting was held at the Hotel Hilton Sandton here this evening on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit, reports UNB.

Bangladesh premier reached Johannesburg on August 22 to attend the summit being held at Johannesburg from August 22-24.

On 24 August, she will deliver a speech on behalf of Bangladesh as a member of the “New Development Bank of BRICS” at Friends of BRICS Leaders Dialogue (BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogues) comprising representatives from 70 countries.

China’s President Xi Jinping arrived in South Africa on Monday midnight.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, PM’s daughter and Theamatic Ambassador of Climate Vulnerable Forum and Chairperson of the National Advisory Committee for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders Saima Wazed, PM’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Senior Secretary of Foreign Affairs Masud Bin Momen were present in the meeting.